September 18, 2025 5:09 AM 3 min read

Why Bullish Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Bullish BLSH rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted a profit for the second quarter after Wednesday's closing bell.

Bullish reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.03 per share. The company reported $58.63 million in revenue, which is up from revenue of $49.57 million from the same period last year.

Bullish shares jumped 12.3% to $60.90 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • 89bio, Inc. ETNB shares gained 82.9% to $14.78 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired by Roche for $14.50 per share in cash at closing, representing around a 79% premium to 89bio's closing stock price on Sept. 17.
  • Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM gained 70.8% to $6.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO rose 58.5% to $2.24 in pre-market trading following breakthrough clinical results demonstrating its drug's potential to redefine frontline AML treatment.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB jumped 57.1% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF surged 35.4% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.
  • Datavault AI Inc. DVLT gained 29.3% to $0.4428 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Wednesday.
  • Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX gained 25.2% to $12.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust IHT rose 20.5% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Wednesday.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell 14.1% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR dipped 23.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced it implemented a 1-for-5 reverse stock split, effective September 22, 2025. Also, the company agreed to issue 253,000 shares in the aggregate to two unaffiliated holders of the Company’s securities.
  • Office Properties Income Trust OPI shares dipped 18.8% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 32% on Wednesday.
  • Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT declined 15.1% to $7.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
  • Educational Development Corporation EDUC fell 13.9% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Wednesday.
  • Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc CURX fell 12.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Wednesday.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL fell 9.3% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat fourth-quarter earnings and provided FY2026 sales guidance below analyst expectations.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF declined 9.3% to $0.1650 in pre-market trading. bioAffinity Technologies shares dipped 30% on Wednesday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT dipped 8.7% to $10.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR fell 8.1% to $1.37 in the pre-market trading after gaining more than 3% on Wednesday.
  • Angel Studios, Inc. ANGX fell 5.8% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 32% on Wednesday.

