Bullish Stock Climbs After Q2 Results: Details

Bullish BLSH stock climbed after the company released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Bullish reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which is up from losses of $1.03 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported $58.63 million in revenue, which is up from revenue of $49.57 million from the same period last year.

Bullish reported the following key metrics for Q2:

Trading volume totaled $179.6 billion compared to $133 billion from the same period last year.

Average daily volume totaled 1.974 billion versus 1.462 billion from the same period last year.

Average trading spread of 1.3 bps versus 2.6 bps from the same period last year.

"We are pleased with our results for the quarter — we saw exciting liquidity services growth, executed on a successful Consensus conference, and prepared for what would be a successful IPO. We're excited that the work we did in the second quarter is already directly contributing to strong business momentum in the third quarter and beyond,” said Tom Farley, CEO of Bullish.

Outlook: Bullish sees third quarter revenue in a range of $69 million to $76 million and trading volume in a range of $133 billion to $142 billion.

BLSH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bullish stock was up 1.75% at $55.30 in Wednesday's extended trading.

