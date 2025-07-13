Zinger Key Points
- CoreWeave dropped 21.84% after announcing plans to acquire Core Scientific.
- Mobileye and other tech stocks slid on offering and deal-related ambiguity.
- PPI and Industrial Production drop Wednesday morning — see how Matt Maley is trading the reaction, live at 6 PM ET.
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock lost over 21.84% last week following the recent announcement that it will acquire Core Scientific, Inc CORZ.
- Fair Isaac Corporation FICO stock decreased 18.11% after Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating, lowering the price forecast from $2600 to $2300.
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY stock fell 13.81% after the company announced a secondary offering of 50 million shares. Mobileye said earlier this week that it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $502 million to $506 million versus estimates of $463.26 million.
- Atlassian Corporation TEAM stock fell 11.81% this week after CEO and Co-Founder Michael Cannon-Brookes sold shares in multiple transactions.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock slipped 9.26% this week after UbiQD signed an exclusive multi-year deal to supply fluorescent QD technology.
- Nebius Group N.V. NBIS stock fell 9.68% this week.
- Datadog, Inc. DDOG stock dropped 11.48% after Guggenheim downgraded the stock to Sell, citing optimization risks tied to OpenAI, with a $105 price forecast.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK stock fell 11.63% following a report that the company is considering a takeover of a competing engineering-software provider, PTC Inc. PTC.
- Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD stock decreased 3.61% this week after the firm reported updates for its second quarter 2025 stream segment sales and details for its release of the quarter. The company also unveiled two simultaneous acquisitions, a $3.5 billion all-share merger with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND and a $196 million cash deal for Horizon Copper Corp.
- ServiceNow, Inc. NOW stock fell 10.01% this week. Guggenheim reiterated a Sell rating on the stock, with a $724 price forecast.
