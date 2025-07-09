Autodesk Stock Is Moving Lower: What's Happening?

Autodesk Inc ADSK shares are moving lower in extended trading on Wednesday following a report that the company is considering a takeover of a competing engineering-software provider.

What To Know: Autodesk is working with advisors as it weighs a potential acquisition of PTC Inc PTC in a deal that would involve a mix of cash and stock, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with the matter said PTC has also received buyer interest from other companies in the industry. A final decision has not been made and there is no certainty that Autodesk will end up making an offer.

PTC had a market cap of approximately $21.5 billion as of Tuesday’s close. The stock surged 17.6% in afternoon trading on Wednesday, closing the day at 52-week highs of $210.47, according to Benzinga Pro.

ADSK Price Action: AutoDesk shares fell 2.43% during normal trading hours on Wednesday. The stock was down another 2.37%, trading at $300 in after-hours at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com