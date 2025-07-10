Mobileye Global Stock Is Sliding Thursday: What's Going On?

Mobileye Global Inc MBLY shares are trading lower Thursday after the company announced a secondary offering of 50 million shares.

What Happened: Mobileye priced a secondary offering of 50 million shares by an Intel Corp INTC subsidiary at $16.50 per share. The wholly owned Intel subsidiary, Intel Overseas Funding Corp, also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares of Mobileye Class A common stock.

The offering is expected to close on July 11. Upon closing, the Intel subsidiary plans to convert an additional 50 million shares of Mobileye’s Class B common stock into Class A common stock.

Concurrent with the closing, Mobileye agreed to repurchase approximately 6.23 million shares at the same price being paid by the underwriters of the offering. Mobileye is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds.

Mobileye said earlier this week that it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $502 million to $506 million versus estimates of $463.26 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company scheduled its second-quarter results for before the market open on July 24.

MBLY Price Action: Mobileye shares were down 3.49% at $16.72 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

