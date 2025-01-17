Why Versus Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 71%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Versus Systems Inc. VS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced expansion into the Brazilian market as part of its strategy to grow its international footprint.
Versus Systems shares jumped 71.2% to $3.39 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC gained 49.1% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured a supplier for hMPV biospecimens.
- Nukkleus Inc. NUKK rose 33% to $27.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced it resolved its Nasdaq delisting notice and is now achieving compliance with the listing standards.
- Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN rose 19.2% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL gained 18.7% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. uCloudlink Group announced that it recently signed a cooperation agreement with WH Smith PLC’s InMotion Entertainment Group.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL gained 15.3% to $0.2471 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.
- TXNM Energy, Inc. TXNM gained 14.3% to $55.99 in pre-market trading.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI gained 14% to $9.40 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Treace announced preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter and full-year 2024 revenue.
- LSI Industries Inc. LYTS rose 8.8% to $21.00 in pre-market trading. LSI Industries will issue fiscal 2025 second quarter results before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX gained 8.1% to $19.39 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. BBGI fell 43.8% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV shares fell 19.3% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Viavi Solutions will announce its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, after the close of market.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 18.4% to $0.2566 in pre-market trading after gaining 58% on Thursday.
- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. NATR shares dipped 15.9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. ELTX shares tumbled 12.8% to $5.61 in pre-market trading.
- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. WILC shares fell 11.5% to $14.01 in pre-market trading.
- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. BCAX fell 11.5% to $10.51 in today's pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT declined 10.3% to $167.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. MDXG dipped 6.3% to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- Alvotech ALVO fell 5% to $12.60 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc
$8.00-6.10%
BCAXBicara Therapeutics Inc
$12.101.85%
ELTXElicio Therapeutics Inc
$5.90-8.39%
FOXOFOXO Technologies Inc
$0.2619-16.9%
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$3.8936.5%
JBHTJB Hunt Transport Services Inc
$167.00-10.3%
LYTSLSI Industries Inc
$19.702.13%
MDXGMiMedx Group Inc
$8.60-5.29%
NATRNatures Sunshine Products Inc
$14.803.86%
NUKKNukkleus Inc
$26.9631.3%
OFIXOrthofix Medical Inc
$18.804.85%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$2.3610.3%
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$0.239811.9%
TMCITreace Medical Concepts Inc
$8.10-1.82%
TXNMTXNM Energy Inc
$51.986.10%
UCLUcloudlink Group Inc
$1.447.46%
VIAVViavi Solutions Inc
$10.393.49%
VSVersus Systems Inc
$3.2870.8%
WILCG. Willi-Food International Ltd
$14.31-9.94%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in