Why Versus Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 71%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Versus Systems Inc. VS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced expansion into the Brazilian market as part of its strategy to grow its international footprint.

Versus Systems shares jumped 71.2% to $3.39 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

iSpecimen Inc. ISPC gained 49.1% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured a supplier for hMPV biospecimens.

Nukkleus Inc. NUKK rose 33% to $27.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced it resolved its Nasdaq delisting notice and is now achieving compliance with the listing standards.

Signing Day Sports, Inc . SGN rose 19.2% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.

uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL gained 18.7% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. uCloudlink Group announced that it recently signed a cooperation agreement with WH Smith PLC's InMotion Entertainment Group.

Treasure Global Inc . TGL gained 15.3% to $0.2471 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.

TXNM Energy, Inc. TXNM gained 14.3% to $55.99 in pre-market trading.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc . TMCI gained 14% to $9.40 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Treace announced preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter and full-year 2024 revenue.

LSI Industries Inc. LYTS rose 8.8% to $21.00 in pre-market trading. LSI Industries will issue fiscal 2025 second quarter results before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX gained 8.1% to $19.39 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc . BBGI fell 43.8% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV shares fell 19.3% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Viavi Solutions will announce its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, after the close of market.

FOXO Technologies Inc . FOXO fell 18.4% to $0.2566 in pre-market trading after gaining 58% on Thursday.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc . NATR shares dipped 15.9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc . ELTX shares tumbled 12.8% to $5.61 in pre-market trading.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd . WILC shares fell 11.5% to $14.01 in pre-market trading.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc . BCAX fell 11.5% to $10.51 in today's pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, In c. JBHT declined 10.3% to $167.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

MiMedx Group, Inc . MDXG dipped 6.3% to $8.50 in pre-market trading.

Alvotech ALVO fell 5% to $12.60 in pre-market trading.

