Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending June 20:

SS&C Technologies SSNC: The software and solutions for hedge fund and private equity companies saw increased interest from investors with minimal news on the week. The company recently announced it partnered with Wesleyan Assurance Society for the mutual fund company's digital-first wealth management platform. SS&C Technologies has beaten analyst estimate for both revenue and earnings per share in six straight quarters and could be one of the stocks most investors haven't heard of. Shares are up 5.3% year-to-date in 2025 with a slight drop during the last trading week.

Roblox RBLX: Don't look now, but shares of gaming company Roblox are trading where they were back in late 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is likely being helped by surprise hit minigame "Grow a Garden," which Roblox users can play. The game is seeing high concurrent user figures for people playing Roblox and also helping increase monetization on the platform. Hit games on Roblox have a tendency to help boost quarterly results with higher in-game spending coming from new and old users. Roblox has also seen a handful of analyst ratings with higher price targets including Oppenheimer taking the price target from $80 to $125 and Wedbush taking the price target from $91 to $110. The gaming company also announced new Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra, who comes with years of experience at Paramount Global. Chopra also previously oversaw Amazon.com's Devices and Services division, helping power growth of items like the Kindle, Alexa and Fire TV. Roblox was also recently announced as a partner for the new Microsoft handheld video game console, which will mark the first time the game can be played natively and be optimized for handhelds. Roblox stock is up 74% year-to-date in 2025 with shares up 9% for the week.

Millicom International Cellular TIGO: The Latin American telecommunications company saw increased interest from readers during the week, which could be related to the closing of an acquisition. Millicom recently closed the acquisition of Telefónica's telecommunications operations in Ecuador. The deal valued at $380 million will help strengthen Millicom's presence in the company and continued expansion in South America. The company highlighted favorable demographics for Ecuador that could see increased consumer spending and mobile growth. Millicom servs over 46 million customers in its regions. Shares of the company were down on a Scotiabank analyst downgrade during the week, but the stock remains up 43% year-to-date in 2025.

Carlisle Companies CSL: The building materials company saw strong interest from readers on no new news. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of roofing products for the commercial building sector. Products include roofing products, insulation and weatherproofing with the company completing many acquisitions in recent years. Carlisle has paid out consecutive and increasing dividends since 1976 and the company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 years. The stock is down 15% year-to-date in 2025 and could be one to watch with the consistent earnings per share beats, dividend increases and interest from readers.

Vistra VST: The power producer continues to see shares trade higher hitting new all-time highs during the week with shares up 24% year-to-date in 2025 with an already impressive gain during the 2024 year. Readers continued to show strong interest in the stock, which could be related to President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear energy and the increased demand likely needed for AI companies. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and increased the price target from $176 to $186, while UBS maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target from $160 to $207.

