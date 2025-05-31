Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending May 30:



CRH PLC CRH: The building materials company saw strong interest from Benzinga readers during the week. There was minimal news for the company outside of a recent quarterly financial report in early May. The company reported revenue growth of 3% year-over-year with a figure that beat Street estimates. The company missed analyst estimates for earnings per share. Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating shortly after financial results. CRH CEO Jim Mintern said the first quarter results showed strength and highlighted the company's differentiated strategy and recent acquisitions.

"Although the first quarter is typically the seasonally least significant period for our business, we are encouraged by the continued strength of underlying demand across our key markets," Mintern said.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR: The chipmaker rejoins the Stock Whisper Index months after a March appearance. The company reported first-quarter financial results on May 1 with earnings per share of $4.04 beating a Street consensus estimate of $4.01. This marked more than 10 straight quarters or earnings per share that beat analyst estimates. The company beat analyst revenue estimates in the quarter, marking nine straight quarters of beating analyst estimates. Analysts were mixed on the quarter with strong ratings remaining but several price targets taken lower.

Amphenol Corporation APH: The connectors and sensors company returns to the list two weeks later with the stock soaring to new all-time highs and continuing momentum since reporting quarterly financial results. In April, the company beat earnings per share and revenue estimates from analysts, marking more than 10 straight quarters of beats for both figures. Sales were up 48% year-over-year in the first quarter with strong organic growth and contributions from recent acquisitions. Analysts raised the price targets after the results and more are diving into the stock in recent weeks. UBS recently maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $85 to $106. Citi maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $85 to $100. The stock was up over 8% for the week and shares are up over 35% in the last year. Amphenol could be one of the top stocks to watch heading into its next earnings report after a series of consecutive beats and analyst price target increases.

Home Depot Inc HD: The home improvement retailer saw strong interest from readers during the week after recently reporting first-quarter financial results. The company reported sales growth of 9.4% year-over-year with sales beating analyst estimates. Earnings per share from the company missed Street estimates in the quarter. Likely helping the company the most was reaffirming its full-year financial guidance in the wake of tariffs. Home Depot did not specifically mention tariffs, but discussed potential supply chain risks, while remaining optimistic on the full-year outlook.

Snowflake Inc SNOW: A strong financial report and analyst price target increases likely led to Snowflake being on the list and seeing increased reader interest. The company beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share in the first quarter with revenue up 26% year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $6.7 billion, up 34% year-over-year. The company also ended the quarter with 606 customers that have trailing 12-month product revenue of more than $1 million. Investors and analysts were impressed with the report and guidance with a large number of analysts raising their price targets after the report. Along with earnings, Snowflake also announced a three-year partnership to be the Official Data Collaboration Provider of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games and Team USA. Snowflake stock was up over 3% on the week with shares now up over 45% in the last year.

