Uranium Stocks Surge: Trump's Nuclear Push Sparks Double-Digit Gains

Uranium stocks surged Friday morning as investors digested reports that President Donald Trump will sign a series of executive orders aimed at revitalizing the nuclear energy sector. Here's what to know.

The Details: President Trump is expected to invoke the Defense Production Act to declare a national emergency over U.S. reliance on foreign uranium supplies and direct federal agencies to accelerate nuclear project development.

Trump's anticipated executive actions come as the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and data centers has driven a significant rise in the demand for power.

Read Next: Solar Energy Stocks Drop As House Approves Major Rollback Of Climate Incentives

Nuclear Fuel: Uranium fuels nuclear power by serving as the primary material for nuclear fission inside a reactor and larger quantities would be needed if nuclear power generators were to expand.

A revitalization of nuclear power would be highly positive for the uranium sector, with investors betting on increased demand and higher uranium prices in the coming years.

Uranium miner stocks, including Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM, and Uranium Energy Corp. UEC, blasted higher Friday morning as investors anticipated the White House’s announcement on nuclear power expansion.

The Global X Uranium ETF URA, tracking a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, climbed more than 6%.

Nuclear utility stocks and technology developers also benefited, with companies like Constellation Energy Corp. CEG, Vistra Corp. VST, Oklo, Inc. OKLO and Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. NNE all posting notable increases.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock