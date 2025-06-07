Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending June 6:

TTM Technologies TTMI: the technology solutions company saw strong interest from readers during the week with no major news reported. The stock has been soaring over the last year, hitting new all-time highs recently. On May 9, the company announced a $100 million share buyback that could help boost future earnings per share. The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share in the first quarter, marking two straight beats and beating analyst estimates for eps in seven of the last eight quarters. The lone non-beat was an in-line figure in that time period. The company also beat analyst revenue projections in the first quarter, marking five straight quarterly beats. The stock was up around 5% over the last week, as shown on the Benzinga Pro chart below.

Shell PLC SHEL: The oil and gas stock saw increased interest from readers during the week with minimal news. The big news for the sector in recent weeks was the decision by OPEC to keep output unchanged after discussing increasing output for the month of July. This decision could keep the price of oil steady. In May, the company announced quarterly results with earnings per share beating analyst estimates and revenue missing estimates. In May, the company also announced a deal between its Nigeria Exploration segment and TotalEnergies SE's Nigeria Limited segment, which increases Shell's total ownership from 55% to 67.5%. The deal comes as Shell is looking to increase its total production annually.

Spotify Technology SPOT: The music streaming company saw shares hit all-time highs thanks to some analyst upgrades and notes. A report from Goldman Sachs said the global music market could double in size over the next decade with Spotify a potential winner. The report predicts global paid subscribers for music streaming will hit 1.51 billion by 2035 with 75% of the growth coming from emerging markets. Spotify had a 35% market share for global paid music streaming in 2024 with 263 million subscribers. Goldman Sachs said Spotify could further monetize their user base with fan promotions and selling concert tickets. JPMorgan also recently raised the price target on Spotify from $670 to $730 while maintaining an Overweight rating. Canaccord recently maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $700 to $775. Another item potentially helping Spotify could be a rush of Taylor Swift fans, aka Swifties, to the platform to listen to her older songs and records now that she owns the rights to all of her music.

Cellebrite CLBT: Digital intelligence company Cellebrite saw increased interest from readers during the week, likely the result of the company announcing its acquisition of Corellium, a leading in Arm-based virtualization software. The company said the combination will lead to new standards for digital investigations and smart device security. The acquisition is expected to expand the total addressable market size for Cellebrite's public and private sector efforts. Needham analysts also reiterated a Buy rating on Cellebrite with a $24 price target recently.

Axon Enterprises AXON: Shares of the cloud-based digital evidence company and owner of the TASER devices hit new all-time highs recently. The stock saw increased interest from readers during the week. The interest likely stems from a Bank of America analyst note with a Buy rating maintained and the price target going up from $750 to $895. The interest in Axon Enterprises comes after the company beat analyst estimates for revenue and earnings per share in the first quarter. The company also raised full-year guidance for revenue after the first-quarter beat. Axon was previously on the Stock Whisper Index in March and has been a top performing stock with shares up over 180% over the last year.

