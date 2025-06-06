AI Data Centers Are Eating Electricity — And These 3 Energy Stocks Could Be The Biggest Winners, Says Analyst

The burgeoning demand for artificial intelligence applications is sending a jolt through the energy sector, particularly benefiting independent power producers (IPPs) like Constellation Energy Corp. CEG, Vistra Corp. VST, and NRG Energy Inc. NRG.

What Happened: A recent analyst note from Thomas Shipp, head of equity research at LPL Financial, highlights how the insatiable power appetite of AI-driven data centers is fundamentally reshaping the electricity market and positioning IPPs for significant growth.

For years, the utility sector struggled to gain investor attention, despite growing electricity demand from grid modernization and electric vehicle adoption.

However, the emergence of AI and the massive capital expenditures by hyperscalers — like Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Azure, and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG Google Cloud Platform for data centers — has proven to be a catalyst.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts continued growth in U.S. electricity consumption for 2025 and 2026, surpassing previous highs, largely driven by the commercial and industrial sectors, including data centers. Furthermore, a report by ICF International projects U.S. electricity demand to surge by 25% by 2030 and a remarkable 78% by 2050.

According to Shipp’s note, this year has seen a flurry of significant M&A activity among leading IPPs, underscoring their aggressive growth strategies:

Constellation Energy: In January, CEG agreed to acquire privately-held Calpine for an estimated $29.1 billion, making CEG the largest power producer in the U.S. This deal adds 26 gigawatts (GW) of gas-fired turbine power generation and 1.5 GW of geothermal/renewables, complementing CEG’s existing 33 GW nuclear fleet.

Vistra Corp: In May, VST announced the acquisition of natural gas assets from Lotus Infrastructure Partners for $1.9 billion, adding 2.6GW of capacity. This acquisition strategy is significantly cheaper and faster than building new facilities.

NRG Energy: Also in May, NRG agreed to acquire 13 GW of gas generation from LS Power for approximately $12 billion. This deal is set to double NRG’s generation capacity and significantly diversify its geographic footprint.

Shipp notes that these deals, typically valued at 7-8x EBITDA, are proving to be more cost-effective and quicker for capacity expansion compared to constructing new facilities, with turbine orders potentially not being delivered until 2028.

Why It Matters: IPPs are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the energy demand boom due to several factors:

Increased Capacity: These companies are aggressively expanding their generation capacity, including the revival of nuclear power plants and strategic acquisitions of natural gas facilities.

These companies are aggressively expanding their generation capacity, including the revival of nuclear power plants and strategic acquisitions of natural gas facilities. Market Dynamics: Operating in competitive markets, IPPs are driven by efficiency, rewarding those who can produce electricity at lower costs and with higher reliability.

Operating in competitive markets, IPPs are driven by efficiency, rewarding those who can produce electricity at lower costs and with higher reliability. Policy Support: U.S. industrial policies, such as nuclear production tax credits, are providing crucial incentives for energy infrastructure investment.

U.S. industrial policies, such as nuclear production tax credits, are providing crucial incentives for energy infrastructure investment. Investor Confidence: The combination of growing demand and strategic growth has led to increased investor confidence, allowing IPPs to leverage elevated equity values for further investments.

However, Shipp cautions that the elevated growth expectations for these companies, and the valuations built upon them, might not fully materialize, perhaps due to the increased efficiency of new AI models or other unforeseen factors.

Price Action: Here’s how these stocks have performed lately.

Stocks YTD Performance One-Year Performance Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 19.49% 43.08% Vistra Corp. VST 14.17% 98.09% NRG Energy Inc. NRG 68.23% 100.48%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Friday. The SPY was up 0.39% at $595.38, while the QQQ advanced 0.41% to $526.93, according to Benzinga Pro data.

