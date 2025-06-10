Roblox Hires Paramount's CFO: Will Naveen Chopra Fuel The Platform's Next Big Leap?

Roblox Corporation RBLX announced a leadership change on Tuesday, naming Naveen Chopra its incoming Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment becomes effective June 30, 2025, as Chopra takes over from Michael Guthrie, who is set to transition into an advisory role after a seven-year stint guiding Roblox through major financial milestones.

With more than two decades of financial leadership behind him, Chopra most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Paramount Global PARA.

Meanwhile, Paramount is reducing its U.S. workforce by 3.5% due to a decrease in cable TV subscribers, with potential future impacts on international staff. This was communicated to employees on Tuesday morning, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Andrew Warren, currently Strategic Advisor to the Office of the CEO and former Chief Financial Officer of Discovery Communications at Paramount, will assume the additional role of EVP, Interim CFO.

Chopra previously oversaw Amazon.com’s AMZN Devices and Services division, where he helped expand platforms like Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle through strategic monetization.

Chopra’s hire follows Guthrie’s decision to step down to pursue personal interests, though he will stay on through the end of June to support the leadership handover.

David Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox, praised Chopra’s dual foundation in finance and engineering, noting that it positions him well to align product innovation with financial execution.

“Naveen’s experience as CFO at leading companies equips him with invaluable financial and strategic acumen to foster Roblox’s growth,” Baszucki said in a statement.

Chopra said he’s excited to join Roblox at a time when its platform is uniquely positioned at the intersection of digital entertainment and global community building.

He will oversee accounting, audit, tax, and treasury departments. Chopra also serves on the board of Macy’s Inc. M.

Price Action: RBLX shares are trading lower by 1.15% to $92.35 premarket at last check Tuesday.

