Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: May's 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Apple, Palantir, CoreWeave, Nvidia Rank?

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending June 13:

Intuit Inc INTU: The owner of TurboTax and other financial products saw strong interest from investors during the week. The company saw Wells Fargo maintain an Overweight rating and raise the price target from $825 to $880. Intuit stock trades near all-time highs and has been gaining momentum since third-quarter results in May. The company beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share in the quarter. Analysts raised their price targets back in May with Wells Fargo latest note signaling more confidence in the company. Intuit's Mailchimp also unveiled a new set of tools at FWD: London during the week, which may create optimism for the potential of this segment.

Casella Waste Systems CWST: The solid waste removal company returns to the Stock Whisper Index with shares near all-time highs. Casella previously appeared on the list in April ahead of first-quarter financial results. A stock like Casella could be attracting investors given the mostly recession proof element of the sector and as part of an industry that could avoid tariffs. The company recently announced it will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq on Tuesday, June 17, which could keep the stock in the spotlight next week.

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS: The specialty metals company saw increased interest from readers during the week. The company reported third-quarter results in April with earnings per share beating estimates for a fifth straight quarter, while revenue came in shy of analyst estimates. Shares near all-time highs and are up over 45% year-to-date. The company received several analyst notes in recent weeks with BTIG maintaining a Buy rating and raising the price target from $255 to $275 and Benchmark maintaining a Buy rating and raising the price target from $250 to $300.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation WPM: Gold mining stocks have dominated the Stock Whisper Index in recent weeks and this week its Wheaton Precious Metals seeing strong interest from readers as the stock trades near all-time highs. The price of gold has soared in recent weeks and silver hit a new 12-year high. In May, Wheaton Precious Metals beat earnings per share and revenue estimates from analysts. Gold and silver related stocks are likely to see continued strong interest going forward even ones like Wheaton that are near all-time highs.

Applovin Corporation APP: The mobile technology company saw increased interest thanks to analyst investor notes and a new short report. Applovin has been the subject of multiple short reports in recent years and this time around it was Culper Research alleging the company poses national security risks due to ties to China. Culper said Applovin CEO Adam Foroughi has denied the company has Chinese ownership or operational ties to China, but the short seller is skeptical and said Chinese national Hao Tang has backed the company since at least 2017. Culper put out a short report on AppLovin in February previously Muddy Waters and Fuzzy Panda Research are other companies with short reports on the company. The company recently beat analyst estimates for revenue and earnings per share in the first quarter. Despite the short reports, analysts have remained mostly in support of the company. JPMorgan recently maintained a Neutral rating on the stock, but raised the price target from $355 to $400. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $420 to $460. Applovin shares were down 9% during the week, but the stock remains up over 12% year-to-date and up over 300% in the last year.

Stay tuned for next week’s report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here:

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: