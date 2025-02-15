Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The S&P 500 rose about 1.5% this week, while the Dow gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq climbed 2.6%. Inflation remains a concern, but Wall Street stayed resilient as optimism grew around Ukraine peace talks and President Donald Trump's tariff proposal, which appeared less severe than initially expected.

January's Consumer Price Index rose 3% year-over-year, exceeding forecasts, with energy and food prices—particularly eggs—driving the increase, while core inflation also came in hotter than anticipated.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled no urgency to cut interest rates, prompting investors to push back expectations for the first rate cut to December, with some economists even suggesting a hike could be on the table.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“US Steel, Aluminum Stocks Rally As Trump Revives 25% Tariff Plan,” by Piero Cingari, reports that steel and aluminum stocks surged after Trump announced plans to reintroduce 25% tariffs on imported metals. Shares of Alcoa Corp. AA, Century Aluminum Co. CENX, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF, and United States Steel Corp. X jumped.

“Netflix Stock Attractive At All-Time Highs For Analyst: ‘Virtuous Circle Of Strong Subscriber Growth, More Revenue, And Growing Profit’,” by Chris Katje, highlights a JPMorgan analyst reiterating an Overweight rating on Netflix Inc. NFLX with a $1,150 price target, citing strong subscriber growth, higher engagement, and price hikes expected to boost 2025 revenue by $2 billion in the U.S. and $370 million in the UK.

“Hold Dogecoin Until March 24, Says Top Crypto Trader Expecting ‘Nice Pumps:’ But Look Out For These ‘Sell’ Signals,” by Aniket Verma, reports on a crypto trader forecasting a Dogecoin DOGE/USD rally around March 24, citing Fibonacci time zones. Another analyst highlights increased whale activity and daily active addresses as indicators of potential bullish momentum.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Dutch Bros Stock Rallies After Blockbuster Q4 Results: Details

Applovin Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Strong Guidance And More

Super Micro Rides AI Server Boom, Analysts See Big 2026 Growth Despite Near-Term Challenges

The Bears

“China Sets Sights On Apple, Nvidia And Other US Tech Companies As Trade Tensions Rise,” by Adam Eckert, reports that China is compiling a list of U.S. tech firms to target with potential antitrust probes, aiming to gain leverage in trade negotiations. Companies like Apple Inc. AAPL, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Broadcom Inc. AVGO could face scrutiny, escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington.

“Taiwan Semiconductor Under Pressure From Trump Tariff Threats, Could Push Advanced Packaging Capacity to US,” by Anusuya Lahiri, reports Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM facing uncertainty as Trump considers semiconductor tariffs and potentially scrapping CHIPS Act subsidies, prompting Taiwan's deputy economy minister to visit Washington amid growing trade tensions.

“Racism Has No Place in Missouri’: State Attorney General Sues Starbucks Over Hiring Policies,” by Shivani Kumaresan, reports on Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey suing Starbucks Corp. SBUX, alleging that its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives violate federal and state anti-discrimination laws by tying executive compensation to racial and gender quotas.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Inflation Runs Hot In January: ‘Houston, We Have A Problem,’ Experts Warn

Serve Robotics Tumbles After Nvidia Exit Shakes Investor Confidence

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, VP Of Finance Address Allegations Of Tax Fraud: ‘Losses Were High For Many Years, So Carry Forward’

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.