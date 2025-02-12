Applovin Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Strong Guidance And More

Applovin Corp APP reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Applovin reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.26 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.73 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.25 per share.

Total revenue was up 44% year-over-year, while Apps revenue fell 1% year-over-year. Cash flow from operations was $701 million in the quarter and free cash flow came in at $695 million. Applovin ended the quarter with $741.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Over the last few years, our team has achieved extraordinary things. We've built an advertising model as powerful as any advertising AI model in the world, delivering measurable success for our partners,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

“Early adopters in gaming and direct-to-consumer commerce have already seen the impact of our technology, and our mission is clear: to onboard every business that wants to drive measurable growth.”

Guidance: Applovin expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion versus estimates of $1.32 billion. The company expects first-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $855 million to $885 million.

Management will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. ET to further discuss the quarter with investors and analysts.

APP Price Action: Applovin shares were up more than 700% over a one-year period heading into the print. The stock was up 19.6% after hours, trading at $454.82 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.