Dutch Bros Stock Rallies After Blockbuster Q4 Results: Details

- Dutch Bros reports quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 2 cents.
- Quarterly revenue clocks in at $342.8 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $317.8 million.
Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares are soaring after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the highlights from the quarter.
The Details: Dutch Bros reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 2 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $342.8 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $317.8 million and is an increase over revenue of $254.12 million from the same period last year.
Dutch Bros opened 32 new shops, 25 of which were company-operated, during the fourth quarter. Company-operated shop revenues increased 38.2% to $314.2 million, as compared to $227.4 million in the same period of 2023.
“We delivered exceptional performance in the fourth quarter as we ended 2024 on a high note. In the quarter, we drove an impressive 35% revenue growth and system same-shop sales growth of 6.9%. We believe our brand is resonating with customers, as we delivered 2.3% system same-shop transaction growth, the largest year-over-year increase in over two years,” said Christine Barone, CEO of Dutch Bros.
Outlook: Dutch Bros now sees fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. and total system shop openings in 2025 are estimated to be at least 160.
BROS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dutch Bros shares are up 22.86% after hours at $79.36 Wednesday.
Image: Courtesy of Dutch Bros Inc.
