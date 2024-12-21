Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Major averages jumped on Friday but still logged weekly losses, with the Dow down 2.3%, the S&P 500 falling 2%, and the Nasdaq losing 1.8%.

The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday was overshadowed by its revised 2025 inflation forecasts and Jerome Powell‘s cautious stance, dampening hopes for deeper cuts next year. Powell emphasized a "new phase" of monetary policy after a 100-basis-point reduction in 2024, signaling only gradual easing in 2025.

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which had reached a record $108,388 before the Fed meeting, fell below $100,000 as markets absorbed the news.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Elon Musk Hopes TSLA Stock Will Reach $690 As Analysts Raise Price Target Despite Technical Indicators Flashing Warning Signals,” by Anan Ashraf, reports Elon Musk's optimism about Tesla Inc. TSLA reaching $690, as analysts upgraded the stock with $515 price targets, citing potential benefits from Musk's alignment with Donald Trump's pro-autonomous vehicle policies.

“Dave Portnoy Says He Owns $1.5 Million Bitcoin, $1.3 Million XRP: ‘Bet It And Set It, Not Trading’,” by Chris Katje , reveals that Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, holds $1.5 million in Bitcoin and $1.3 million in XRP XRP/USD, emphasizing a long-term investment strategy rather than active trading, following insights from a recent conversation with Michael Saylor.

“Nvidia And 5 Other Stocks Are Analyst’s Top Semiconductor Picks For 2025, Sees 2 AI Trends,” by Hayden Buckfire, highlights a Bank of America analyst naming NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, and Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL as top AI-driven semiconductor picks for 2025, alongside Lam Research Corp. LRCX, ON Semiconductor Corp. ON, and Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS.

The Bears

“Jim Cramer Warns Nvidia’s ‘Vicious’ And ‘Fast’ Reversal Is Coming Amid 174% Surge This Year And China Antitrust Probe,” by Kaustubh Bagalkote, features Jim Cramer's caution about NVIDIA Corp. NVDA facing a sharp correction after its 174% YTD gain, amid heightened regulatory scrutiny from China over its Mellanox Technologies acquisition.

“Dogecoin Bull Says He ‘Had To Sell’ As Meme King Plunges To 5-Week Low But Derivative Traders Remain Bullish,” by Aniket Verma, reports on Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropping amid Federal Reserve concerns, with early adopter Glauber Contessoto selling some holdings.

“CVS, Cigna, UnitedHealth Shares Slide As Trump Targets Drug ‘Middleman’,” by Adam Eckert, reports that shares of CVS Health Corp. CVS, Cigna Group CI, and UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH dropped after Trump vowed to eliminate Pharmacy Benefit Managers, citing their role in inflating drug prices and contributing to industry inefficiencies.

