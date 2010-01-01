Mark Zuckerberg Shifts Meta's Focus To AI 'Agents' Over Chatbots: Apple To Pursue Similar 'Holy Grail,' Predicts Gene Munster

Zuckerberg, during Meta's Q1 2024 Earnings Call, discussed the future of AI, emphasizing the transition from chatbots to AI agents. He explained that these agents would be capable of handling more complex tasks and goals, performing numerous queries to achieve the desired outcome.