Google Parent Alphabet's Debut Dividend Sparks Reflection On PayPal Co-Founder Peter Thiel's 2012 Warning: 'You're Admitting That You're No Longer A Technology Company'
Thiel, a prominent figure in the tech industry, had expressed concerns about the future of Google, now a subsidiary of Alphabet, back in 2012. He suggested that the company's lack of technological innovation could lead to significant issues.
Alphabet CFO Underscores Google's $12B Capex Surge: 'Reflects Our Confidence In The Opportunities Offered By AI'
Alphabet announced a significant increase in its capital expenditure, reflecting the company's strong financial performance and its commitment to AI.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Aims To Regain Lost Ground After Disappointing Results: 'The Road Map Is Healthy'
Gelsinger, during the Q1 earnings call, highlighted the company's upcoming products and their potential to regain market share.
Mark Zuckerberg Shifts Meta's Focus To AI 'Agents' Over Chatbots: Apple To Pursue Similar 'Holy Grail,' Predicts Gene Munster
Zuckerberg, during Meta's Q1 2024 Earnings Call, discussed the future of AI, emphasizing the transition from chatbots to AI agents. He explained that these agents would be capable of handling more complex tasks and goals, performing numerous queries to achieve the desired outcome.
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Teams Up With Nvidia 'To Accelerate Clients' AI Journeys' Amid $1B In Bookings
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has forecasted a significant shift in the use of AI by enterprises, noting that the technology will drive tangible business results. This comes as the company's AI bookings surpass the $1 billion mark.
Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Is Sticking With Gold As A Hedge Against Inflation: 'History And Logic Show That ...'
Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor, is holding on to gold as a hedge against the potential risks of rising inflation and a looming debt crisis.
Stock Market Futures Dip, Asian Markets Drop After Israel Hits Back At Iran — Oil, Gold Prices Surge
Stock market futures declined as Israel-Iran tensions flared. Oil and gold prices surged, with reports of explosions adding to uncertainty.
Robinhood's First Ever Keynote Featured Game-Changing Updates — Here's A Brief Overview
Robinhood gathered its community for the first time, unveiling three groundbreaking announcements aimed at revolutionizing user experience and expanding its suite of services.
Uber Rival Wheely Launches In Dubai, Targeting Wealthy Clientele With High-End Electric Cars
Wheely, a luxury-focused ride-hailing service, is set to launch in Dubai, posing a challenge to the market's current leader, Uber-owned Careem. The London-based company is targeting affluent clients with a fleet of electric cars.
Lenovo's Stock Jumps 60%, Rally Expected To Continue With Global PC Demand And AI Enthusiasm
The surge has also resulted in a 60% jump this year, setting the company on course for its most robust annual performance since 2009.