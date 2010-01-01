Anan Ashraf

Anan Ashraf

Benzinga Editor

EXCLUSIVE: Dawn Project's Dan O'Dowd Warns Tesla's 'Terrible' FSD Could Be Banned, Blames Musk For Coordinated Online Attacks
The Dawn Project's primary objective is to promote safer software across various applications, including electric vehicles. However, within the electric vehicle community, it is most recognized for advocating a ban on Tesla's FSD.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Takes On Critics Who Question His Leadership With Data: 'My Response Is Simply…'
Musk's defense is noteworthy considering his previous role as Twitter CEO, which he relinquished earlier this year.
ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman Wishes More People Were Studying This Course Before Climate Crisis 'Gets Bad Enough'
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman, who co-created ChatGPT, expressed his wish for more research into solar geoengineering. 
Lucid Air RWD At A Glance — Here's How It Stacks Up Against Tesla's Model S
Tesla Buyers To Gain Little From Having A Referral Anymore — Is Demand Surging Or Margins Tightening?
Price Drop Alert: Tesla Makes Model Y, Model 3 More Affordable For US Buyers
Waymo's 'Cyclist Approaching' Feature Has An Edge Over Tesla's Autopilot — But Dog Detection Still Lags
Waymo Driver is a fully autonomous technology rather than a driver assist technology that requires a driver behind the wheel.
How Close Are We To All-Electric Supercars? A Long Way Off, Thinks McLaren CEO
According to Leiters, the development of lighter battery technology is key, and he doesn't anticipate it being ready for true supercars until 2030.
GOP Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Protests Gotion's Battery Plant Alleging Ties to China's Communist Party
Tesla Leaves Referrers Disappointed With Brief Removal Of Coveted Rewards: 'Is Anyone Really In Charge Of This?'
Tesla's Latest Model Y RWD: Affordable, Efficient And Winter-Ready, Says Elon Musk
The new vehicle is priced lower than the all-wheel drive version it has replaced by $3,750.
Lucid Teases Luxury Sapphire Cars Under Wraps As Delivery Day Nears
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson had pegged customer deliveries for October during the company's second-quarter earnings call in August.
Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Auto Hazard Safety Upgrade: 'Your Car Just Got Better While You Slept'
With the new update, the vehicle's hazard lights will auto-activate and start blinking rapidly to enhance visibility if an airbag is deployed.
Cybertruck Tows Raptor Vac At SpaceX Starbase — Is Elon Musk Teasing the Future of Mobility?
Elon Musk Says SpaceX Deliveries To Orbit Set To Eclipse Rest Of The World — Here's How Many Tons
Why This Tesla Analyst Stays Bullish On EV Giant Despite Q3 Delivery Miss
Jonas predicts that Tesla will deliver around 2.48 million units in 2024, representing approximately 33% year-on-year growth.
Fisker's Ocean SUV Lands On British Shores As Racing Star Abbie Eaton Gets 1st Delivery
British motorsports racing driver Abbie Eaton has been the company's official test driver since 2021.
Rivian's $16,000 Max Battery Pack For R1S Raises Eyebrows: 'You Have To Be Kidding Me'
The Max pack will offer 48 miles for an extra $10,000 than the large pack for dual motor and performance dual motor SUVs.
Elon Musk Was An Intern At A Company Called Rocket Science Before He Founded SpaceX — Billionaire Reminisces
Tesla Unveils Affordable Model Y RWD, Now the Cheapest In The Lineup

