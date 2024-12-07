Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The U.S. stock market continued its upward momentum, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marking their third consecutive week of gains, rising 0.96% and 3.34%, respectively, while the Dow edged down 0.6%.

Technology and consumer discretionary sectors drove the rally, supported by strong performances from mega-cap tech names like Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, and Meta Platforms Inc. META.

November’s labor market data showed a notable rebound, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 227,000, surpassing expectations and significantly outpacing October’s revised 36,000 figure.

Meanwhile, consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, improved to a seven-month high, despite heightened inflation concerns influencing some consumers to expedite purchases of durable goods.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“‘Big Short' Trader Danny Moses Gives Up On Shorting Tesla, Says It Is ‘Very Difficult To Short A Name That Is Not Trading On Fundamentals’,” by Anan Ashraf, explains that Danny Moses, known from “The Big Short,” stopped shorting Tesla Inc. TSLA, citing its stock's reliance on narrative-driven promises like autonomous driving rather than financial fundamentals.

“Crypto Analyst Foresees Potential 212%-260% Upswing In Dogecoin's Value,” by Aniket Verma, highlights an analyst’s bullish projection for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, predicting a surge to $1.30-$1.50 as a key macro target, which would reflect a 212%-260% increase, citing historical patterns and market momentum.

“GameStop Rockets As Roaring Kitty Returns To X: What Does His Tweet Signal Ahead Of Q3 Earnings?,” by Chris Katje , reports a surge in GameStop Corp. GME stock following Roaring Kitty’s (Keith Gill) return to X (formerly Twitter), sparking investor speculation with cryptic posts tied to meme stock momentum ahead of the company's earnings.

Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Could Boost Microsoft’s Valuation By Nearly $5 Trillion And Add $584 To The Stock By 2034

Andrew Left’s Citron Research Says Nvidia-Backed Nebius Is The Next ‘AI Wall Street Darling’ — Stock Moves Up 14%

JPMorgan Bets On Natural Gas For 2025: Upgrades ConocoPhillips, Lowers 3 Energy Stocks

“Trump’s Tariff Plan Risks Economic Pain For North America, Goldman Sachs Warns,” by Piero Cingari, notes Goldman Sachs’ warning that Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports could shrink Canada's GDP by 4%, Mexico's by 3.5%, and the U.S.'s by 0.4%, hitting firms like General Motors Co. GM and spiking inflation.

“Biden Targets China With New Chip Restrictions, Nvidia Slides,” by Anusuya Lahiri, reports on the U.S. imposing stricter export controls on 140 Chinese semiconductor firms, including memory chip tools, impacting NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Lam Research Corp. LRCX, and Applied Materials Inc. AMAT, as part of a national security strategy.

“Peter Schiff Challenges Jim Cramer’s Bullish Bitcoin Take, Says Such Statements Are Made At Market Tops,” by Aniket Verma, highlights Peter Schiff’s critique of Jim Cramer’s enthusiastic support for Bitcoin BTC/USD after it surpassed $100,000, calling such remarks indicative of a market peak, while Cramer defended Bitcoin as a portfolio hedge akin to gold.

Shift4 Payments Stock Drops After CEO Jared Isaacman’s NASA Nomination: What’s Going On?

How A Potential Fallout Between Elon Musk And Trump Could Impact Tesla And SpaceX: Cathie Wood Weighs In

Sony-Honda EV Dream Collides With Trump-Backed Policy Shift Reality Ahead Of 2026 US Launch

