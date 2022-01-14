Benzinga Asks: Which ARK Fund Would You Rather Buy And Hold For 5 Years?

One of the best-known and well-covered ETF companies over the past five years has been ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood. With the funds falling over the past year and hitting new lows, Benzinga asked which fund would be favored to buy and hold.

What Happened: Benzinga routinely polls its Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) followers and used this week to ask a question about ARK Funds.

“If you had to pick one of the following to buy and hold for five years, which would it be?” Benzinga asked.

Here’s a look at the four choices, which all hit new 52-week lows at some point on Friday. The prices below are from Friday afternoon at market close.

ARK Innovation (NYSE:ARKK)

Price: $80.21

52-Week Range: $77.54-$159.70

Top Holdings: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

1 Year Return: -43.1%

3 Year Return: +97.5%

5 Year Return: +278.9%

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW)

Price: $102.64

52-Week Range: $100-$191.13

Top Holdings: Coinbase, Tesla, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), Zoom Video and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT).

1 Year Return: -33.6%

3 Year Return: +128.6%

5 Year Return: +345.5%

ARK Fintech Innovation (NYSE:ARKF)

Price: $35

52-Week Range: $34.16-$64.49

Top Holdings: Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), Coinbase, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) and UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH).

1 Year Return: -32.2%

3 Year Return: N/A, launched 2019, +41.3% since inception

5 Year Return: N/A

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Price: $51.58

52-Week Range: $49.70 to $115.15

Top Holdings: Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Teladoc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS), Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

1 Year Return: -51.4%

3 Year Return: +95.8%

5 Year Return: +203.6%

Related Link: Ark Innovation ETF Hits 52-Week Low: Here Are The Top 5 Holdings In Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund

The Results: Benzinga users picked an overwhelming favorite in the poll with the following results recorded:

ARKK: 50.3%

50.3% ARKG: 21.3%

21.3% ARKF: 17.3%

17.3% ARKW: 11.2%

The results aren’t too big of a surprise given ARK Innovation (ARKK) is the flagship and best-known fund and enjoyed a strong five-year return.

ARK Genomic (ARKG) and ARK Fintech (ARKF) finished in second and third place, respectively. Ark Genomic remains one of the only pure-play ETFs targeting the growing portion of the medical sector. The fund also has a strong three-year and five-year return performance.

ARK Fintech is the ETF of the four down the least in the last year and also the newest of the four. With less than three years on the market, the ETF doesn’t have the same performance history as the others to track. The fund is up 41.3% since launching and could be a good bet on the growth of fintech companies through replacing traditional banking sectors, adding cryptocurrency and other features to push users into the future.

ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW) got the least votes, which comes as the fund was the best performer of the four over the past three years and five years. Investors could be seeing the fund falling further in the future after a stellar five-year performance.

Photo by Kristopher Roller on Unsplash