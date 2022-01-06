ARK Innovation ETF Hits New 52-Week Low: Here Are The Top 5 Holdings In Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund

The new year offers a performance reset for fund managers. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is surely looking to climb out of the hole her flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), dug in 2021, but the Innovation ETF just keeps digging deeper.

ARK's Innovation fund hit new 52-week lows on Thursday when it fell below the $85 level. It's down about 45% from its highs near the beginning of 2021 and it's approaching a 10% decline in the first week of 2022.

Despite its dramatic underperformance over the last year or so, the ARK Innovation ETF is up about 130% over a three-year period and more than 315% over a five-year period.

The longer-term gains can be attributed to the outperformance of some of Wood's largest positions. Here is a look at the top five holdings in the ARK Innovation ETF:

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weighting: 8.67%

52-Week Range: $539.49-$1,243.49

Current Price: $1,064.89

Wood may be most well-known for her early and consistent admiration of Tesla. A few months ago, the ARK Invest founder and CEO said her expectations for the stock continue to increase with Tesla's market share. Her base case is $3,000 per share, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed with, contingent upon the company's ability to "execute really well." Still, Wood has been trimming her Tesla position and moving money into more beaten-down stocks in recent weeks.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Weighting: 6.05%

52-Week Range: $190.23-$490.76

Current Price: $199.03

Roku is the second-largest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF. Wood anticipates an accelerated transition from cable television to streaming television. She thinks Roku will be at the forefront of that transition, acting as the operating system for streaming TV. In May, Wood told Benzinga she expects Roku and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) to "take the lion’s share of the market." She has already increased her Roku stake in 2022 with the stock near 52-week lows.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Weighting: 6.05%

52-Week Range: $84.07-$308

Current Price: $84.29

Teladoc has been cut in half since its investor day in November. Multiple analyst firms lowered price targets on the stock following slowing membership growth expectations. Teladoc is now down more than 60% over a one-year period and more than 35% in just the last three months, but that isn't stopping Wood from buying. "Innovation stocks seem to have entered deep value territory," Wood said in a December blog post. She has been consistently loading shares of the virtual health company over the last month or so.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Weighting: 6.02%

52-Week Range: $172.10-$451.71

Current Price: $179.51

For the first time in decades, the communications system of the world is going to be replaced, according to the Ark Invest founder and CEO. "Many people think of Zoom simply as a video chat service — it is not. It is becoming a unified communication system," Wood said in a CNBC interview at the end of November. She describes Zoom as one of the most important communications companies to come along in decades. Zoom shares are down nearly 50% over a one-year period.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)

Weighting: 5.1%

52-Week Range: $208-$429.54

Current Price: $231.13

During the SALT conference in September, Wood reiterated her bullish stance on crypto and predicted that the world's oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), would exceed $500,000 by 2025.

The outlook is based on the anticipation of accelerated crypto adoption from institutions and large companies. Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company made its public debut in April and is widely regarded as an excellent way to play increased crypto adoption.

All of Ark Invest's top holdings are near 52-week lows with the exception of Tesla. Wood has continued to increase her position in many of her top holdings, even as they continue to fall.

Just yesterday, Wood added to her Roku and Teladoc positions. A lot of the top stocks in the flagship fund are held in other ARK Invest ETFs as well.

The Ark Invest founder and CEO has repeatedly reaffirmed her expectations for significant price appreciation in the innovation space over a five-year period.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.