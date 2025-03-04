Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for the month of February. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on March 4 prices and do not include dividends.



1.Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI

Current Price: $39.42

52-Week Range: $17.25 to $122.90

Year-to-Date Return: +31.1%

1-Year Return: -63.4%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 4th

2. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Current Price: $115.74

52-Week Range: $75.61 to $153.13

Year-to-Date Return: -16.2%

1-Year Return: +36.0%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 1st

3. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Current Price: $577.09

52-Week Range: $493.86 to $613.23

Year-to-Date Return: -1.2%

1-Year Return: +12.7%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 3rd

4. Palantir Technologies PLTR

Current Price: $83.19

52-Week Range: $15.67 to $84.41

Year-to-Date Return: +10.6%

1-Year Return: +246.1%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 7th

5. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $271.39

52-Week Range: $138.80 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: -28.5%

1-Year Return: +44.1%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 2nd

6. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI

Current Price: $4.65

52-Week Range: $1.16 to $10.36

Year-to-Date Return: +13.3%

1-Year Return: +7.5%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

7. Reborn Coffee Inc REBN

Current Price: $4.47

52-Week Range: $0.92 to $8.75

Year-to-Date Return: +162.9%

1-Year Return: +202.0%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

8. Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI

Current Price: $7.77

52-Week Range: $0.66 to $21.42

Year-to-Date Return: -61.2%

1-Year Return: +359.2%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

9. Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS

Current Price: $39.50

52-Week Range: $11.20 to $72.98

Year-to-Date Return: +56.9%

1-Year Return: +170.7%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

10. Alibaba Group Holding BABA

Current Price: $130.30

52-Week Range: $68.36 to $145.30

Year-to-Date Return: +53.4%

1-Year Return: +81.1%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in February.

11. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

12. Firefly Neuroscience Inc AIFF

13. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

14. AppLovin Corp APP

15. Alpha Modus Holdings Inc AMOD

16. Apple Inc AAPL

17. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

18. Intel Corp INTC

19. Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

20. Tempus AI Inc TEM

Why It’s Important: Super Micro Computer took the crown in February as the most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro, narrowly edging out Nvidia.

The list of the most-searched tickers in February looked significantly different, with only five of the top 10 coming from the list of the most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in 2024.

Super Micro Computer, Nvidia, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and Tesla all ranked in the top five, where they also ranked throughout 2024.

Palantir, which ranked 7th in 2024, moved to 5th place in February.

Four of the top 10 stocks from 2024 dropped to the 11th through 20th range, including Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Apple and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF.

GameStop Corporation GME was the lone top 10 stock to drop out of the top 20 after ranking 10th in 2024. Other stocks that ranked in the top 20 and fell out of the top 20 include Meta Platforms, MARA Holdings, Trump Media & Technology, Microsoft, SoundHound AI, Boeing, Micron and Strategy.

The top 10 list included several new names, including BibBear.AI and Rigetti, which fit the themes of AI and quantum computing that have been popular with investors in recent years. Hims & Hers made the top 10 in February, which came as the company saw a surging stock price and also showed off its first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

Time will tell if many of the names remain on the list for the month of March or if new sectors and themes gain the attention of Benzinga Pro users.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.