EXCLUSIVE: Top 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In December 2024 — Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, Quantum Computing Stock Rank?

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for December 2024. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on Dec. 31 and do not include dividends. Data for the month of November was not tracked.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $403.84

52-Week Range: $138.80 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: +62.6%

September/October Ranking: 3rd/1st

2. Super Micro Computer SMCI

Current Price: $30.48

52-Week Range: $17.25 to $122.90

Year-to-Date Return: +6.8%

September/October Ranking: 7th/5th

3. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Current Price: $134.29

52-Week Range: $47.32 to $152.89

Year-to-Date Return: +178.8%

September/October Ranking: 1st/2nd

4. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Current Price: $586.08

52-Week Range: $466.44 to $609.07

Year-to-Date Return: +24.0%

September/October Ranking: 2nd/4th

5. SoundHound AI SOUN

Current Price: $19.84

52-Week Range: $1.62 to $24.98

Year-to-Date Return: +853.9%

September/October Ranking: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

6. Palantir Technologies PLTR

Current Price: $75.63

52-Week Range: $15.67 to $77.98

Year-to-Date Return: +356.2%

September/October Ranking: 12th/14th

7. Quantum Computing QUBT

Current Price: $16.55

52-Week Range: $0.35 to $27.15

Year-to-Date Return: +1,759.6%

September/October Ranking: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

8. Rigetti Computing RGTI

Current Price: $15.26

52-Week Range: $0.66 to $19.35

Year-to-Date Return: +1,558.7%

September/October Ranking: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

9. MicroStrategy Inc MSTR

Current Price: $289.62

52-Week Range: $43.89 to $542.99

Year-to-Date Return: +322.7%

September/October Ranking: Not in Top 20/16th

10. Nukkleus Inc NUKK

Current Price: $36.67

52-Week Range: $1.30 to $78.32

Year-to-Date Return: +58.6%

September/October Ranking: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in December 2024.

Broadcom Inc AVGO CleanSpark Inc CLSK Advanced Micro Devices AMD Eli Lilly and Company LLY SEALSQ Corp LAES Micron Technology MU D-Wave Quantum QBTS Dell Technologies DELL Walmart Inc WMT Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

Why It's Important: Tesla ranked as the most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro for another month, taking the crown for the month of December. The stock is regularly one of the most-searched tickers on the site each month.

Super Micro Computer climbed up the leaderboard for the month, ranking second in December. The surge in interest came with shares down significantly in the month.

Nvidia ranked third for the month of December, its lowest ranking in several months of tracking.

Several companies made their first appearance on the list of most-searched tickers with the theme of quantum computing stocks showing through in the monthly rankings. Quantum Computing, Rigetti and D-Wave Quantum all ranked among the top 20 searched tickers for the month of December.

Other newcomers to the top 10 included SoundHound AI, a popular AI play and short squeeze candidate. The stock has been highlighted several times in the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index and company executives have been interviewed by Benzinga recently.

MicroStrategy, who is one of the largest holders of Bitcoin BTC/USD ranked ninth in the list, gaining from a 16th place ranking in September. The stock continues to be a proxy for Bitcoin, but with the rise of Bitcoin ETFs will be an interesting case study to watch in 2025 for investor appetite with more ways for investors to get exposure to the leading cryptocurrency.

Nukkleus was another newcomer to the top 10 and will be worth watching to see if this is a one-month inclusion or start of investor momentum.

On the ETF front, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ranked fourth for the month and continues to be one of the most-watched ETFs. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 fell to 20th for the month after ranking 15th in October and sixth in September.

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT, which ranked third in October, fell out of the top 20 stocks. This could show that the stock gained momentum around the 2024 election and the move may have been short-lived. With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January, it will be worth monitoring to see if the stock gains in price and interest among Benzinga readers.

Apple Inc AAPL was one of the bigger surprises in December. The stock is regularly ranked among the top 10 most-searched tickers and ranked eighth in October. The stock fell out of the top 20, ranking 25th in December.

Overall the month of December saw four of the same top 10 tickers from October and eight of the top 20 tickers from October.

