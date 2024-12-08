Quantum Computing Stocks Roundup: D-Wave, Rigetti, IonQ Lead the Charge With Explosive Growth

Quantum computing stocks are experiencing a significant surge, driven by industry advancements, key partnerships, and growing investor enthusiasm.

This emerging tech sector is gaining momentum, with vast potential in fields like drug discovery, cryptography, and artificial intelligence, positioning quantum computing as a major focus for investors.

One standout performer is D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS, which has seen a remarkable 246% increase in its stock value over the past month, according to Benzinga Pro.

Recently, D-Wave CEO Alan Baratz appeared on Fox Business’ Making Money with Charles Payne, where he discussed the company’s pioneering work in quantum computing.

D-Wave specializes in annealing quantum computing, a technology particularly well-suited for solving optimization problems prevalent across industries.

On November 25, B. Riley Securities maintained the Buy rating on D-Wave, raising the price forecast to $4.5 from $3.75.

Recently, D-Wave participated in the Quantum Technologies Forum at the University of Southern California (USC).

During the event, D-Wave highlighted advancements in its annealing quantum computing technology and presented practical use cases from commercial and research clients. Notably, USC hosts a D-Wave Advantage quantum system, emphasizing the company’s foothold in both academic and enterprise applications.

According to Benzinga Pro, QBTS stock has gained over 517% year to date. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM.

Let’s explore the driving forces behind this surge and take a closer look at three other leading companies in the quantum computing space:

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI: RGTI stock has gained over 206% in the past month.

On November 25, B. Riley Securities reiterated the Buy rating on the stock, raising the price forecast to $4 from $3.5.

Last month, the company entered into agreements with two institutional investors to sell 50 million shares of its common stock at $2.00 per share, raising approximately $100 million before fees and expenses.

The company also announced that its Novera Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) is now located at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC), alongside Quantum Machines’ OPX1000 control system and NVIDIA’s Corporation’s NVDA Grace-Hopper superchip servers for research and experimentation. This is Rigetti’s first commercially available QPU.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM.

IonQ, Inc. IONQ: The stock has gained over 70% in the past month.

Last month, Craig Hallum reiterated the Buy rating on the stock, raising the price forecast to $22 from $15.

According to MarketBeat, the company’s momentum has been fueled by key developments over the past year, including a $54.5 million contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab and a partnership with the South Korean government to advance its quantum market.

IonQ has taken advantage of the booming AI market by partnering with Zapata Computing, utilizing Nvidia’s CUDA-Q platform, and testing large language models on its quantum systems.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Main Thematic Innovation ETF TMAT.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT: The stock has gained over 487% in the past month, adding over 790% year to date.

Last month, this small-cap company entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell 16 million shares of common stock at $2.50 per share under Nasdaq rules. The offering generated gross proceeds of $40 million.

On November 20, the company received its second purchase order for its thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry from the University of Texas at Austin.

The order will support the university’s RF Acoustic Microsystem Group’s research and is part of the QCi Foundry’s pilot launch program, with fulfillment expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The quantum computing sector is witnessing rapid growth, driven by groundbreaking technologies and strategic partnerships. As these companies continue to innovate, they remain key players to watch for investors seeking exposure to this transformative industry.

