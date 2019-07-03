20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019

After a disappointing end to 2018, the S&P 500 has delivered impressive returns in the first half of 2018, gaining 17.3% year to date. But there have been plenty of individual stocks that have been even bigger winners in the market so far this year.

Here’s a look at the 10 best-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 so far 2019.

Best Stocks Of 2019

1. Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX)

For years, the world’s digital transformation weighed on Xerox shares. However, Xerox exceeded low expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings and 2019 guidance, and the stock is already up 80.3% so far this year.

Shares traded at $36.25 at time of publication.

2. Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)

Beauty company Coty got a boost this year from a new management team and new investment from JAB Holdings. Even though the stock gave up a big chunk of its gains after its recent restructuring plan fell flat, it remains up 78.3% year to date.

Shares traded around $11.73 at time of publication.

3. Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS)

Cadence Design provides digital solutions or electronic devices and integrated circuits. Solid financial results and some love from analysts have sent share marching steadily higher this year, gaining 70.2% year to date.

Shares traded around $74.40 at time of publication.

4. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

Like Chipotle, AMD was a top 2018 performer that has continued to leave the market in its dust in 2019. AMD’s latest family of chips have reportedly help the company gain market share from competitors and the stock gain another 69.5% year to date.

Shares traded around $31.06 at time of publication.

5. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)

Chipotle was one of the 10 best-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2018 after it announced former Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol would be taking over, gaining 46.7 percent on the year. The momentum has continued so far in 2019, sending Chipotle shares up another 67.4% year to date.

Shares traded around $729 at time of publication.

6. Msci Inc (NYSE: MSCI)

The trend away from active investing and toward passive investing has meant big money and high margins for investment research firm and equity index publisher MSCI. The improving fundamentals of MSCI’s business has driven the stock higher by 65.8% year to date.

Shares traded around $244.56 at time of publication.

7. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC)

Nothing gets a stock’s share price soaring like a bidding war. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) ultimately outbid Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) for Anadarko, and Anadarko shares jumped 61.8% in the first half of the year.

Shares traded around $71 at time of publication.

8. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS)

Total System is another big 2019 M&A winner. The company was acquired by Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) in May at a 20% premium to its previous closing price, and Total System is now up 60% overall year to date.

Shares traded around $131.19 at time of publication.

9. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN)

Global Payments’ business is firing on all cylinders, and the company reported an earnings and revenue beat and increased its buyback earlier this year. The stock has gained 56.9% so far this year.

Shares traded around $163.10 at time of publication.

10. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)

Copart reported huge upticks in sales growth (15.7%) and net income growth (51.3%) in the most recent quarter, which is just the type of new investors like to see. The online automotive auction stock has gained 56.5% year to date.

Shares traded around $75 at time of publication.

Worst Stocks Of 2019

Unfortunately, there are plenty of stocks that haven’t been along for the ride during year-to-date market rally. Here’s a look at the 10 worst-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in the first half of 2019.

1. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)

It’s been a brutal year so far for a number of top U.S. retailers, but none has been hit as hard as Nordstrom. Last quarter, Nordstrom disappointed investors with a 4% decline in revenue, and shares have fallen 33.6% year to date.

Shares traded around $31.17 at time of publication.

2. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL)

Fossil Group has been one of the most volatile stocks in the entire S&P 500 in the past few years. Fossil was the second worst performing stock of 2017, then the best performing stock of 2018. So far in 2019, it’s once again on the bearish side of the spectrum, down 32.2% year to date.

Shares traded around $10.63 at time of publication.

3. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)

Urban Outfitters is in the same boat as other retailers struggling to evolve, but investors weren’t impressed by the rollout of the company’s Nuuly clothing rental service in May. Urban Outfitters shares are down 31.7% year to date.

Shares traded around $22.72 at time of publication.

4. Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)

Like other retailers, Gap is closing stores to streamline its business, but the company has still reported negative same-store sales in each of the past five years. Shares are down 31.4% in 2019.

Shares traded around $18 at time of publication.

5. Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL)

Heavy investments and the restructuring of a manufacturing facility is weighing on Mylan’s numbers, and the drug maker reported a 7% decline in revenue and a 15% decline in EPS in the first quarter. The stock is down 29.4% in 2019.

Shares traded around $19.64 at time of publication.

6. Macy's Inc (NYSE: M)

Macy’s is yet another retailer getting punished by the market. Macy’s reported a tepid 0.7% same-store sales growth in the first quarter, and the stock is down 29.3% year to date.

Shares traded around $21.27 at time of publication.

7. Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)

An earnings miss, an SEC accounting investigation and a huge dividend cut are always a bad combination. Kraft shares are down 29% year to date.

Shares traded around $31.12 at time of publication.

8. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS)

The 2019 worst-performing stocks list is a who’s who of mall retailers, and Kohl’s is no exception. After reporting positive comps in every quarter of 2018, same-store sales dropped 3.4% in the first quarter of 2019. Kohl’s stock is down 28.9% so far this year.

Shares traded around $47.81 at time of publication.

9. Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC)

If all the retailers are struggling, it makes sense that a real estate investment trust that owns mostly shopping center real estate would be struggling as well. Macerich shares are down 23.2% year to date.

Shares traded around $33.58 at time of publication.

10. Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL)

After management spent most of 2018 assuring investors that it has plenty of cash flow to cover its dividend, the company cut its dividend payout by more than 50% back in February. Management said it is prioritizing deleveraging its balance sheet, but the stock has dropped another 22.4% in 2019.

Shares traded around $11.69 at time of publication.