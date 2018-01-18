Read More

Vermillion Inc is a diagnostic service and bio-analytic solutions provider company. It is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for the gynecologic disease. The company's products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor. It serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Geographically all the operations are functioned from the region of US.