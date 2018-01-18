Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/02/17Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy2.3
8/30/17Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy1.8
8/11/15Canaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage onBuy4.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.04 -0.06 -0.02
Rev: 900.00K 699.00K -201.00K
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.04 Expected
2018-03-13
Rev: 1.10M

Company Profile

Vermillion Inc is a diagnostic service and bio-analytic solutions provider company. It is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for the gynecologic disease. The company's products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor. It serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Geographically all the operations are functioned from the region of US.