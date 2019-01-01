QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
VerifyMe Inc is a technology solutions company based in the United States. It markets a broad patent portfolio that includes patents in the field of authenticating products, people, and financial transactions. In the areas of authentication and serialization of physical goods, the company offers clients the following products as anti-counterfeit systems: RainbowSecure, VeriPAS supply chain serialization, track and trace technology; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator; VerifyMe Beeper; VerifyMe Web. The company serves a diverse set of markets including pharmaceutical companies, high-end retailers, the gaming industry, and governments worldwide.

VerifyMe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VerifyMe (VRMEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRMEW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VerifyMe's (VRMEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VerifyMe.

Q

What is the target price for VerifyMe (VRMEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VerifyMe

Q

Current Stock Price for VerifyMe (VRMEW)?

A

The stock price for VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRMEW) is $0.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:28:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VerifyMe (VRMEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VerifyMe.

Q

When is VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) reporting earnings?

A

VerifyMe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VerifyMe (VRMEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VerifyMe.

Q

What sector and industry does VerifyMe (VRMEW) operate in?

A

VerifyMe is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.