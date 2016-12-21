Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
12/09/16
Citigroup
Downgrades
Neutral
Sell
0.0
10/04/16
Ladenburg Thalmann
Downgrades
Neutral
Sell
10/03/16
Raymond James
Downgrades
Neutral
Underperform
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 21 Dec 2016 14:05:59 -0400
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 12 Dec 2016 13:45:26 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Lisa Levin
Fri, 09 Dec 2016 09:51:03 -0400
Citigroup Downgrades Vanguard Natural Res to Sell
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 09 Dec 2016 09:20:49 -0400
8 Stocks That Rallied Three Days On Increasing Volume
Lisa Levin
Tue, 06 Dec 2016 06:20:03 -0400
7 Stocks That Rallied Three Days On Increasing Volume
Lisa Levin
Mon, 05 Dec 2016 06:11:52 -0400
Oil & Gas E&P Stocks Up Early: New Concept 13.5%, Pioneer 8.5%, Chesapeake 8.5%, Vangaurd 7.5%, Comstock 5%, Petrobras 3%, Harvest 3%, Legacy 2.5%
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 30 Nov 2016 10:58:43 -0400
Vanguard Natural Resources Reports Q3 EPS $0.26 vs. Est. $0.21
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 08 Nov 2016 17:36:39 -0400
Money 20/20 Conference Continues Today, Presenters Include Vanguard Natural Resoureces, Facebook, IBM, Intuit, And Square
Hal Lindon
Tue, 25 Oct 2016 08:47:39 -0400
Vanguard Natural Resources Shares Unimpacted Following Word of Mid-Day Downgrade to Sell from Ladenburg Thalmann
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 04 Oct 2016 14:19:43 -0400
Texas Retiree with LINN and BreitBurn Losses sues First Kentucky Securities Corp.
PRNewswire
May 09, 2017
Vanguard Natural Resources to Be Removed from the Alerian Small Cap MLP Index
PRNewswire
Feb 02, 2017
Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC Files for Chapter 11 Protection
PRNewswire
Feb 02, 2017
Vanguard Natural Resources Financial Analysis and Outlook
PRLive
Jan 03, 2017
Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results
Globe Newswire
Nov 08, 2016
Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC Announces Interest Payment Made on its Senior Notes and Entering Into Limited Waiver on its Credit Facility with First Lien Lenders
Globe Newswire
Oct 26, 2016
Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Results
Globe Newswire
Oct 25, 2016
Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC Elects to Exercise Grace Period for Payment of Interest on Senior Notes
Globe Newswire
Oct 03, 2016
Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results
Globe Newswire
Jul 27, 2016
Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2016 Earnings Results
Globe Newswire
Jul 11, 2016
Penny Stocks And Risk: This 97% Drop In 8 Months Teaches Investors Something
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
Vanguard Natural Resources: Restructuring Plan Indicates Equity Is Very Overvalued
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2017
Vanguard: Down But Not Out
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2017
Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks: Your Three Lists For February
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2017
MLPs: FERC IDRs
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2017
Energy Recap: U.S. Oil Rig Count Reaches Its Highest Level Since October 2015
Seeking Alpha
Feb 03, 2017
Vanguard Natural Resources Filed For Bankruptcy - Some Insight
Seeking Alpha
Feb 03, 2017
Vanguard Natural Resources files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2017
Kamakura Reports Improvement In World-Wide Corporate Credit Quality In January
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2017
Energy Complex Credit Agency Arbitrage: Inefficiency In CCC Rated Credit Risk
Seeking Alpha
Jan 14, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.21
0.26
0.05
Rev:
171.78M
105.19M
-66.59M
