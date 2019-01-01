QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.18/3.08%
52 Wk
5.21 - 6.34
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
83.07
Open
-
P/E
11.44
EPS
0.08
Shares
640M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Vienna Insurance Group AG is a diversified insurance company that offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products. The company maintains its goal of consolidating market leadership in Austria while taking advantage of the growth potential in Central and Eastern Europe. The company generates most of its revenue in Austria, followed by the Czech Republic and Poland. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Vienna Insurance Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vienna Insurance Gr (VNRFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vienna Insurance Gr (OTCPK: VNRFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vienna Insurance Gr's (VNRFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vienna Insurance Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Vienna Insurance Gr (VNRFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vienna Insurance Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Vienna Insurance Gr (VNRFY)?

A

The stock price for Vienna Insurance Gr (OTCPK: VNRFY) is $5.908 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 19:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vienna Insurance Gr (VNRFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2012.

Q

When is Vienna Insurance Gr (OTCPK:VNRFY) reporting earnings?

A

Vienna Insurance Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vienna Insurance Gr (VNRFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vienna Insurance Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Vienna Insurance Gr (VNRFY) operate in?

A

Vienna Insurance Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.