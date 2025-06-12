US Gold Corp (USAU) Stock Is Up 30% In A Month: What's Going On?

Shares of US Gold Corp USAU have seen a significant rally in 2025, gaining nearly 30% in just the last month. The company last week announced its upcoming inclusion in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes.

What To Know: The inclusion, which becomes effective June 30, is a major milestone expected to increase the company's visibility among institutional investors and its addition to various growth and value index funds.

The news has generated considerable buzz on social media, with the stock trending as investors take notice. Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S. Gold, stated, “We believe our preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000 represents a significant validation of the momentum we’re building.” Norman cited the company’s commitment to developing its CK Gold Project in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The move comes as gold prices trade near all-time highs, with some analysts, like Otavio Costa of Crescat Capital, speculating that even the U.S. Treasury may be quietly accumulating the precious metal.

How To Buy USAU Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for U.S. Gold – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of U.S. Gold, which is trading at $13.35 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 7.49 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

USAU Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, USAU stock has surged over 117% year-to-date, recently setting a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock was down 2.3% at $13.17 at the time of publication Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock