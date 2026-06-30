Corgi, an AI-focused fintech startup, has launched and listed 31 single-stock 2x Daily ETFs across two rollout phases on June 24 and June 26, significantly expanding its leveraged ETF lineup.

• Bloom Energy Stock Rallies After The Bell — Here’s Why

The funds are designed to deliver two times (2x) the daily performance of a single underlying stock, targeting active traders seeking amplified short-term exposure. The launch spans AI leaders, semiconductor companies, consumer brands and specialty technology names, with several products debuting as the first-ever 2x ETF tracking their respective underlying stocks.

Key features of the Launch:

• 31 single-stock 2x Daily ETFs listed on Cboe BZX Exchange across June 24 and June 26.

June 24 launch:

• 15 ETFs, each carrying a 0.45% expense ratio.

June 26 launch:

• 16 ETFs, including 15 lowest-cost 2x ETFs on their respective underlying stocks.

Notably, Corgi has introduced 88 ETFs since the launch of its first product in December last year, not including the above 31 funds. The company had earlier told Reuters that it plans to take its ETF lineup to 300 in less than a year, aiming to achieve in this short time what BlackRock achieved in more than 10 years.

Photo: Shutterstock