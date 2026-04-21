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April 21, 2026 4:43 AM 3 min read

Why Amazon Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Anthropic.

Amazon announced that Anthropic is committed to spending more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services technology over the next 10 years to secure five gigawatts (GW) of capacity to train and power the company’s advanced AI models.

Amazon shares jumped 2.8% to $255.26 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

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