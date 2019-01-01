ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Shopify
(NYSE:SHOP)
Why is it moving?
Shares of software stocks are trading higher amid overall tech sector strength as well as in sympathy with MongoDB, which reported strong Q1 results.
398.40
36.87[10.20%]
At close: Jun 2
398.36
-0.0400[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low362.01 - 401
52 Week High/Low308.06 - 1762.92
Open / Close362.47 / 398.87
Float / Outstanding65.5M / 126.1M
Vol / Avg.4M / 4M
Mkt Cap50.3B
P/E286.93
50d Avg. Price503.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-11.7
Total Float65.5M

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), News

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP)