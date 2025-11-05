A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Shopify Through 9 Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $182.44, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.47% from the previous average price target of $159.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Shopify. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $185.00 $165.00 Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $175.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Daniel Chan TD Cowen Announces Hold $156.00 - Daniel Chan TD Securities Raises Hold $156.00 $130.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $195.00 $155.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $170.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shopify. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shopify. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shopify compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shopify compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shopify's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Shopify's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shopify analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Shopify's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Shopify's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Shopify's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shopify's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shopify's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Shopify's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.