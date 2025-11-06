10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $192.50 $28.0K 4.5K 72.3K CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $360.0K 15.1K 7.5K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $260.00 $58.0K 2.4K 3.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $159.5K 38.6K 3.4K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $37.00 $100.8K 1.4K 1.8K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $62.5K 13.8K 1.2K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $34.5K 45.5K 1.1K SKYT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $446.4K 41 1.0K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $27.0K 21.3K 588 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $329.6K 580 574

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 4589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 7500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 15131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 2469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 168 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.5K, with a price of $949.0 per contract. There were 38676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.8K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 1495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 13826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 45529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKYT (NASDAQ:SKYT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 435 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 992 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $446.4K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $4500.0 per contract. There were 21341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.6K, with a price of $13185.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.