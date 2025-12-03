10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $37.50 $55.8K 8.9K 14.2K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $185.00 $38.7K 27.9K 10.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $140.00 $29.1K 13.7K 6.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $79.00 $77.8K 483 4.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $38.7K 9.4K 3.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $285.00 $33.7K 14.1K 3.0K SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $160.00 $29.1K 2.3K 2.3K ONDS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $10.00 $34.0K 13.8K 1.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $60.5K 11.9K 1.3K TER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $53.9K 1 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SEDG (NASDAQ:SEDG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 8906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 27950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $4858.0 per contract. There were 13743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 1197 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 775 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 9405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 14169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1038.0 per contract. There were 2354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 408 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 13844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 11931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TER (NASDAQ:TER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 599 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

