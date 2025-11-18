Smart Money Is Betting Big In SHOP Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Shopify. Our analysis of options history for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $161,145, and 37 were calls, valued at $4,226,574.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $250.0 for Shopify during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 729.13 with a total volume of 4,040.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $59.95 $59.9 $59.95 $80.00 $1.3M 5.6K 236 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $13.85 $12.25 $13.25 $165.00 $1.1M 128 850 SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $10.0 $8.6 $9.42 $240.00 $235.5K 252 250 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $5.4 $4.85 $4.9 $139.00 $194.5K 7 626 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $155.00 $109.1K 2.2K 395

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Shopify, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Shopify

With a volume of 9,302,527, the price of SHOP is down -1.59% at $137.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Shopify

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $175.4.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Shopify, targeting a price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Shopify, targeting a price of $185. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Shopify with a target price of $192.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.