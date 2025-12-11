10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $73.0K 5.6K 18.2K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $20.00 $88.7K 10.0K 6.6K IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $32.00 $47.2K 29 5.9K ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $360.00 $36.3K 2.7K 4.1K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $400.00 $92.2K 8.9K 2.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $2.9 million 24.9K 2.0K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $240.00 $205.5K 3.5K 1.9K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $65.00 $106.8K 1.4K 1.6K BTBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.50 $127.5K 7.7K 1.5K SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $165.00 $506.2K 6.7K 1.4K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 5683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 10072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 5900 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $8.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 242 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.2K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 8921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.9 million, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 24949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.5K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 3535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 281 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.8K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 1450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 400 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 7723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $506.2K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 6723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

