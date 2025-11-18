Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Wednesday.

The company is likely to report a modest upside, although the general macro "could temper the degree of upside," according to Needham.

The Global-E Online Analyst: Analyst Scott Berg a Buy rating and price target of $40.

The Global-E Online Thesis: The company delivered solid results in the second quarter. GMV (gross merchandise value) grew, and Berg expects another quarterly beat.

The third-quarter beat may not be as significant, given the macro and competitive environment, he added.

The retail and ecommerce sales report so far has been better than expected, which suggests that "any macro headwind is minimal at worst," the analyst stated.

"One of the most pressing areas of focus heading into the print remains the impact of Shopify’s Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP) Managed Markets transition," he further wrote.

GLBE Price Action: Shares of Global-E Online had risen by 1.31% to $35.59 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

