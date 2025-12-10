Shoppers Swarm 'Amazon Of Africa' Jumia In Black Friday Frenzy

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) , often dubbed the “Amazon of Africa,” reported strong preliminary operating momentum for the two months ended November 30, 2025, driven by a successful Black Friday campaign and solid demand across its core African markets.

The pan-African e-commerce platform said the Black Friday event, which ran from October 31 through November 30, meaningfully lifted order volumes, customer activity, and gross merchandise value (GMV), pointing to an encouraging start to the fourth quarter.

Orders And GMV See Double-Digit Growth

Total physical goods orders reached 5.1 million during the period, up 30% year over year. Black Friday activity accounted for 3.2 million orders, or roughly 63% of total volumes.

Physical goods GMV rose 35% year over year, reflecting resilient consumer demand and deeper seller participation on the platform. Excluding corporate sales, GMV growth accelerated to 41%. All reported metrics exclude South Africa and Tunisia, which Jumia exited in late 2024.

Quarterly active customers ordering physical goods increased 26% year over year to 2.3 million, with particularly strong traction in electronics, beauty, and home and living categories.

Regional Performance Highlights

Nigeria continued to perform strongly, with orders rising 28% and GMV increasing 45% year-over-year. Ghana stood out with orders up 81% and GMV surging 132%, while Ivory Coast delivered steady growth, with orders up 17% and GMV increasing 26%.

Assortment expansion also supported marketplace growth, as items sold from international sellers rose 80% year over year.

Jumia Logistics handled 7.2 million packages during the two-month period, up from 5.6 million a year earlier, representing a 28% increase.

Orders outside capital cities and major urban centers accounted for 61% of total orders, underscoring sustained traction in upcountry markets during the Black Friday campaign.

CEO Commentary And Outlook

Jumia CEO Francis Dufay said, “We are encouraged by the strong momentum in the first two months of the fourth quarter, highlighted by the success of our Black Friday event. This momentum reflects both the improving operating environment and the quality of our execution, particularly in assortment expansion, targeted marketing, and logistics reliability. These results strengthen our confidence in our growth trajectory and profitability roadmap.”

Jumia expects to report its full fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025, in February 2026.

JMIA Price Action: Jumia Technologies shares were up 3.03% at $13.03 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $13.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

