Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Twilio turned in first-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $1.27 per share.

Twilio shares jumped 20.6% to $178.70 in pre-market trading.

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