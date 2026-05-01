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Twilio logo on red digital screen indoors
May 1, 2026 4:36 AM 3 min read

Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Twilio turned in first-quarter revenue of $1.41 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $1.27 per share.

Twilio shares jumped 20.6% to $178.70 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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