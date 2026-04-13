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April 13, 2026 10:36 AM 1 min read

Seer Shares Jump On Takeover Proposal

Non-Binding Buyout Proposal Submitted

The Radoff-JEC Group, which owns approximately 7.6% of Seer's outstanding shares, proposed to acquire 100% of the company for $2.25 per share in cash, representing a 33% premium to the most recent closing price. 

The proposal also includes a contingent value right that would entitle shareholders to receive 80% of net proceeds from any future sale or monetization of Seer's business and assets. 

The group said it is prepared to move forward without financing conditions and aims to complete due diligence and negotiate a definitive merger agreement by April 30.

In addition to the acquisition proposal, the Radoff-JEC Group nominated three director candidates — Howard Berman, Joshua Horowitz and Luis Rinaldini — for election at Seer's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. 

The group said the proposed transaction would provide immediate cash liquidity to shareholders while offering potential additional value through the monetization of the company's assets. 

SEER Shares Trade Higher

SEER Price Action: At the time of writing, Seer shares are trading 8.86% higher at $1.84, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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