Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics
Silverback Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting SBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.16% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Silverback Therapeutics downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Silverback Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Silverback Therapeutics was filed on April 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $25.00 to $3.50. The current price Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) is trading at is $3.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
