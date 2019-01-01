QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.05 - 6.18
Vol / Avg.
15.3K/43.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.33 - 6.32
Mkt Cap
309.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.18
P/E
15.33
EPS
0.1
Shares
50.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 8:37AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Sterling Bancorp Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. Its primary business is the operation of wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank, through which it offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. The products and services offered by the bank include saving and current account, demand and term deposits, payment cards, trade finance, fund transfer, treasury and cash management. It provides services such as construction loans, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.100 0.0000
REV23.130M25.282M2.152M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sterling Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sterling Bancorp (SBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sterling Bancorp's (SBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sterling Bancorp (SBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.12% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sterling Bancorp (SBT)?

A

The stock price for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) is $6.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sterling Bancorp (SBT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2020.

Q

When is Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) reporting earnings?

A

Sterling Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Sterling Bancorp (SBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sterling Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sterling Bancorp (SBT) operate in?

A

Sterling Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.