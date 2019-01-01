|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sterling Bancorp’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC).
The latest price target for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.12% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) is $6.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2020.
Sterling Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sterling Bancorp.
Sterling Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.