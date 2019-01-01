Sterling Bancorp Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. Its primary business is the operation of wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank, through which it offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. The products and services offered by the bank include saving and current account, demand and term deposits, payment cards, trade finance, fund transfer, treasury and cash management. It provides services such as construction loans, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial lines of credit and other consumer loans.