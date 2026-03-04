U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ:SWIM) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Latham Group reported quarterly losses of 6 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $99.950 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $96.786 million.

Latham Group shares jumped 25.7% to $8.10 on Wednesday.



