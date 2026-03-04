U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ:SWIM) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
Latham Group reported quarterly losses of 6 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $99.950 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $96.786 million.
Latham Group shares jumped 25.7% to $8.10 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.