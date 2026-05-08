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Benzinga Deal Dash against a blue hued financial chart for our M&A coverage
May 8, 2026 2:10 PM 8 min read

Deal Dispatch: J.M. Smucker Considers Strategic Review, Meta Buys Assured Robot Intelligence, Buzzfeed On Brink Of Bankruptcy

New On The Block

• GameStop stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s the outlook for GME shares?

Updates From The Block

Hubbell has agreed to acquire NSI Industries, a company that provides electrical fittings, connectors, components and wire-management products in a transaction valued at $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Off The Block

Bankruptcy Block

Buzzfeed missed a $5 million debt payment at the end of last month and has until May 18 to make the payment before going into default on its loans. The digital media company owes a penalty of $500,000 for missing the April payment, raising concerns that a bankruptcy filing is on the horizon.

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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