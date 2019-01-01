QQQ
Range
34.52 - 35.36
Vol / Avg.
8.6K/123.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.5 - 52.73
Mkt Cap
712.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
35.36
P/E
-
EPS
0.46
Shares
20.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Viad Corp is a United States based marketing company. The company's operating segments include GES North America; GES EMEA and Pursuit. It generates maximum revenue from the GES North America segment. GES offers a complete range of live event services, which include official show services, audio-visual services, design services to event holders and brand marketers. Pursuit provides hotels, lodges, recreational attractions and transportation services to provide experiential travel services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.600-1.190 -0.5900
REV148.170M183.573M35.403M

Viad Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viad (VVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viad (NYSE: VVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viad's (VVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Viad (VVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viad (NYSE: VVI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting VVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viad (VVI)?

A

The stock price for Viad (NYSE: VVI) is $34.72 last updated Today at 4:10:32 PM.

Q

Does Viad (VVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2020.

Q

When is Viad (NYSE:VVI) reporting earnings?

A

Viad’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Viad (VVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viad.

Q

What sector and industry does Viad (VVI) operate in?

A

Viad is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.