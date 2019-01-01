Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Odyssey Marine Explr
Odyssey Marine Explr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ: OMEX) was reported by Lake Street on February 1, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting OMEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ: OMEX) was provided by Lake Street, and Odyssey Marine Explr initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Odyssey Marine Explr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Odyssey Marine Explr was filed on February 1, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 1, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX) is trading at is $3.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.