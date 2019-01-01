ñol

Odyssey Marine Explr
(NASDAQ:OMEX)
3.96
0.09[2.33%]
At close: Jun 3
4.15
0.1900[4.80%]
After Hours: 6:39PM EDT
Day High/Low3.75 - 4.24
52 Week High/Low3.5 - 7.94
Open / Close3.85 / 3.96
Float / Outstanding11.8M / 14.5M
Vol / Avg.110.7K / 39.9K
Mkt Cap57.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float11.8M

Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Odyssey Marine Explr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No Data

Odyssey Marine Explr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX)?
A

The latest price target for Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ: OMEX) was reported by Lake Street on February 1, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting OMEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ: OMEX) was provided by Lake Street, and Odyssey Marine Explr initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Odyssey Marine Explr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Odyssey Marine Explr was filed on February 1, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 1, 2014.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX) is trading at is $3.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

