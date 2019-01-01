Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.570
Quarterly Revenue
$299.6K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$299.6K
Earnings History
Odyssey Marine Explr Questions & Answers
When is Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) reporting earnings?
Odyssey Marine Explr (OMEX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Odyssey Marine Explr’s (NASDAQ:OMEX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $600K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
